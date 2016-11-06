Students, volunteers clean K.R. Market

Bengaluru

Bengaluru: K.R. Market, one of Bengaluru’s oldest markets, got a much-needed makeover on Saturday, when a group of students and volunteers, with the support of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, painted the pillars in the basement of the market in Kalasipalayam.

Joseph Philip, professor of St Joseph’s Arts and Science College, said 200 students from the college, along with around 30 volunteers from various NGOs, participated. “We wanted to give the market a fresh look. The volunteers painted the 150 pillars in the basement in three hours,” said Mr. Philip, adding, “We plan to cover the entire area soon.”

BBMP Mayor G. Padmavathi and Commissioner Manjunath Prasad inaugurated the programme, with the Mayor pitching in to paint one of the pillars.

The last mayor to show interest in cleaning up the K.R. Market was Katte Sathyanarayana. During his tenure three years ago, Mr. Sathyanarayana initiated an intensive cleaning drive once every week to clear garbage from the market premises.

