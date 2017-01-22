Student jumps of college hostel building, dies

An 18-year-old student reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hostel inside the Dayananda Sagar College campus on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Jianulla Alam, a native of Mumbai. According to the police, Alam, a first year Commerce student, was irregular to college and was short on attendance. This could be the possible reason for him taking the extreme step, the police said.

The incident came to light when a few students passing by the building noticed Alam body in a pool of blood and alerted the management. He was later rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The K.S. Layout police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.