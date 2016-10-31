Student abduction: Uber driver arrested, did not demand ransom, says police

The Uber driver who allegedly abducted a 15-year-old student on Friday evening from HSR Layout was arrested by the police on Sunday night. A senior police officer claimed that the driver did not demand ransom.

The driver Tabrez is a native of Bagalur in Tamil Nadu. He settled in Sarjapur more than a decade ago.

The teenager, studying in Class 9 in a private school, booked the taxi service to his house in Whitefield around 6.30 p.m. after finishing his tuition in HSR Layout. The problem started after the driver allegedly headed towards Anekal without taking the usual route.

The boy allegedly told the police that the driver had forcibly taken his phone, threatened him with dire consequences and asked him to hide in the gap between the front and back seats of the car.

“During investigation, we found that the trip charge was Rs. 130 and the boy had given him Rs. 200. The driver had also returned Rs. 70 change. It is suspected that the boy had taken a share ride. There is something fishy in the entire incident. If it was from ransom, the driver would have taken the boy away,” said a senior police officer.

He added that since the boy did not return home, his parents called the taxi service provider and took the driver’s number. “The parents tried to contact the driver. We are interrogating the driver and also getting some details from the boy,” said a senior police officer.