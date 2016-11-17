Steel flyover will not block view of sky: Minister

The State government’s proposed steel flyover project between Basaveshwara Circle and Hebbal will not disturb the functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and the ramps would not block the view of the sky.

Minister for Science and Technology and Statistics and Programme Implementation M.R. Seetharam told presspersons here that Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium would not be relocated and it will continue to function normally from the present place on Raj Bhavan Road. The National Green Tribunal has stayed the project.

He said Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for upgradation of the planetarium and it would be opened to the the public from January next year.

Planetarium President and senior scientist Professor U.R. Rao met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and suggested to the government not to disturb the view of the sky from the planetarium. While the planetarium's artificial sky dome educational programme will not be affected, scientists fear that other celestial events that involve viewing of the natural sky will be crippled.