Steel flyover: BDA says just 7 per cent of trees can be saved

Bengaluru: Barely seven per cent of the 812 trees that currently stand in the way of the proposed steel flyover can be saved; the rest ‘have to chopped’, says Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Facing growing opposition to the ambitious project, the BDA released a list of trees, the species affected, and those that can be transplanted in an effort to assuage critics.

According to the BDA, there are 19 prominent species on the stretch, including Indian cork tree (Millingtonia hortensis or Akash Mallige), Gamhar (Gmelina arborea or Shivane), Mahagony and Rain Tree.

Of the 812 trees, just 56 can be transplanted, says BDA, which has considered only trees that have a girth of 0.60 m for transplanting. “It is better to plant new trees than attempt translocation of trees that are more than 40 years old... translocating big trees is very expensive,” the BDA says in a document published online late on Friday night.

Vijay Nishant, a tree expert and a member of the tree committee formed to oversee tree cutting in Namma Metro Phase II, said they will look into the species listed by the BDA and verify the figures.

However, in a preliminary assessment that he undertook recently, he was able to identify at least 43 species with most trees having a girth of over 3m and a height of over 20m.

Trees on the chopping block

812 trees identified

19 major species listed

BDA says translocation possible for 56 trees

60,000 trees to be planted as compensation

Species | Number | Can be saved

Indian cork tree (Akash Mallige) | 110 trees identified | 11 can be saved

Gamhar (Shivane) | 98 trees identified | 10 to be translocated

Feltafaram tree | 96 trees | 2 to be saved

Mahagony | 53 trees | 3 to be translocated

Rain Tree | 44 trees | 2 to be saved