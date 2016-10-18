Steel Flyover to be tolled

The State government is now learnt to have formally agreed to levy toll on the proposed steel flyover from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal. Tolling the flyover in the core city will only add to the opposition that the Rs. 1791 crore project has already seen.

The Hindu had reported that the BDA wanted the flyover tolled and that the government was inclined to toll the steel flyover corridor, which has been officially confirmed now. Unlike other tolled roads and elevated expressways in the city, it is not the concessionaire who will be investing the money, build the infrastructure and earn through toll, under the BOOT model. Larsen and Toubro Ltd, which has won the contract, will not be investing any money on the project and will only be an executioner of the project and be paid by BDA.

While BDA is cash strapped, State finance department has also rejected any proposal to completely bear the cost of the project, which has forced the agency to raise loans from the market, for which toll projections are being used as a guarantee for repayment. “Unless we have toll projections on the project, it will be difficult to raise loans in the market. Moreover, when commuters in other global cities like Tokyo are paying toll even in CBD, we see no reason why Bengalureans cannot pay toll for an access controlled road,” argued a senior BDA official.

The modalities of toll collection without causing traffic pile ups is being worked out, BDA sources said. This included smart cards for regular commuters apart from toll collection only on the way towards the city and not towards airport like at Sadahalli Gate toll plaza. The toll rates are however undecided yet.