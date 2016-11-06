State to challenge Katta’s acquittal

The State government has decided to challenge BJP leader and former Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu’s acquittal by the High Court of Karnataka in the multicrore ITASCA Software–KIADB bribery scam.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra on Saturday said that he would ask the government counsel to file a petition in the High Court challenging the acquittal.
The High Court on Thursday discharged Mr. Naidu from the case for which he was in judicial custody for a few weeks in 2011.
Mr. Jayachandra also urged the Centre to challenge the acquittal of State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa by the CBI special court in a mining-related case.
Tipu Jayanti
He also said the government would not go back on celebrating Tipu Jayanti on Thursday and the protest by the BJP was uncalled for.
