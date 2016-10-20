Bengaluru

State hails KWDT’s verdict

The State government has hailed the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II’s decision not to re-look into the allocation of water among the four riparian States.

Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil welcomed the tribunal’s decision rejecting the Telangana government’s plea seeking reallocation of the Krishna river waters and said that it had “vindicated the State’s stand on the issue.”



The KWDT-II headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar said that it would distribute the water allocated to undivided Andhra Pradesh among Telangana and residuary Andhra Pradesh and not re-look into the allocation among the other riparian States afresh. The tribunal’s decision is being see as a major setback for Telangana.

“The decision will help us go ahead with our plans to utilise our share of Krishna waters as allocated by the tribunal,” Mr. Patil said.

“We will now urge the Union government to issue a notification of the final award of the KWDT-II,” Mr. Patil added.

