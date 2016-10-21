Bengaluru

State Film Literature awards announced

Senior film journalist and critic, Uday Marakini’s Touch Screen, Mooru Dashakagala Cinema Shikari and Dr. Rajkumar’s Samagra Charitre by Doddahullur Rukkoji have been chosen for the Karnataka State Film Literature annual awards for 2014 and 2015 respectively. The award carries Rs. 20,000 in cash and gold medals for the writer and publisher.

Chowka Bara, by Sathish, has been chosen for the best Kannada short film award for 2015. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

— Staff Reporter

