Srinivas Prasad resigns as MLA

Veteran Congress leader V. Srinivas Prasad, who was dropped from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in the recent reshuffle, resigned as member of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. He submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad.

Later addressing presspersons, Mr. Prasad said he would soon resign from the party’s primary membership too.

“I was deeply hurt as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whom I have known for years, dropped me from the Cabinet without even a hint. He should have listened to his conscience before doing so. I wanted a decent political retirement, but was dropped unceremoniously,” he said.

“Leaders from the BJP and JD(S) are in touch with me. I will consult my friends, well-wishers and followers before taking a decision,” he said. Alleging that the party is being controlled by a coterie of six leaders in the State, Mr. Prasad said: “AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Digvijaya Singh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, K.J. George, and D.K. Shivakumar have the last word.”

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, Mr. Koliwad posed over half-dozen questions to Mr. Prasad before receiving the resignation letter.

The Speaker, who sought reasons for the resignation in writing, said: “I have only received the letter and I have not accepted it. I will take a decision later.”