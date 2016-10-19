Bengaluru

Srinivas Prasad’s resignation in limbo

A day after Congress leader V. Srinivas Prasad submitted his resignation as MLA, Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad has neither accepted nor rejected it.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Koliwad said he would take “some more days” to decide. “Accepting or rejecting the resignation of the Legislative Assembly member is left to my discretion. I need some more time,” he said.

Mr. Koliwad said there was no truth in media reports that he had rejected Mr. Prasad’s resignation. In an unprecedented move, Mr. Koliwad posed eight questions to Mr. Prasad before receiving the resignation letter on Monday. He sought reasons for the resignation in writing from the veteran Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Mr. Koliwad said that on October 27 he would hear the matter on disqualifying eight members of the JD(S) from the Assembly. The MLAs had allegedly voted in favour of the Congress candidate in the elections to the Rajya Sabha from the Legislative Assembly a few months ago.



Accepting or rejecting the resignation is left to my discretion.

I need some more time

K.B. KoliwadSpeaker, Legislative Assembly





A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 3:49:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Srinivas-Prasad%E2%80%99s-resignation-in-limbo/article16075342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY