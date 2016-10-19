Srinivas Prasad’s resignation in limbo

A day after Congress leader V. Srinivas Prasad submitted his resignation as MLA, Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad has neither accepted nor rejected it.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Koliwad said he would take “some more days” to decide. “Accepting or rejecting the resignation of the Legislative Assembly member is left to my discretion. I need some more time,” he said.

Mr. Koliwad said there was no truth in media reports that he had rejected Mr. Prasad’s resignation. In an unprecedented move, Mr. Koliwad posed eight questions to Mr. Prasad before receiving the resignation letter on Monday. He sought reasons for the resignation in writing from the veteran Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Mr. Koliwad said that on October 27 he would hear the matter on disqualifying eight members of the JD(S) from the Assembly. The MLAs had allegedly voted in favour of the Congress candidate in the elections to the Rajya Sabha from the Legislative Assembly a few months ago.

