Bengaluru

Srinivas Prasad’s resignation accepted

Legislative Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad on Thursday accepted the resignation of Congress leader and former Revenue Minister V. Srinivas Prasad from the membership of the Assembly.

Mr. Prasad had submitted his resignation on Monday after he was dropped during the last Cabinet reshuffle. Mr. Prasad was elected to the Assembly from Nanjangud constituency in Mysuru district.

Leaders of both the BJP and the JD(S) have extended invitations to Mr. Prasad to join their parties. He is yet to decide which party to join.

