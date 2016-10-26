Spots designated for bursting crackers

For the first time, citizens’ associations, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, have introduced the concept of community celebrations by allotting designated spaces for bursting firecrackers. This is an attempt to isolate the damage to the environment and cause less stress to people and pets.

N.S. Ramakanth, member of the expert committee of solid waste management, said people in Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kormangala and HSR Layout are already on board.

“We want everybody to use firecrackers that emit as little smoke and noise as possible, if at all people should use them. We will designate spots and a timeframe for people to burst firerackers. We are attempting this for the first time,” he said.