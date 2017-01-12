Small is better

BENGALURU: What was the last big gig in Bengaluru? Aficionados complain that though the city has hosted some of the biggest stars in the music world, there have been few such events in the recent past.

Industry insiders say the number of concerts coming to the country has reduced on the whole, mainly because of hurdles related to logistics and revenue. “Sponsors are tired of putting in money but never getting enough returns. All the big names cost a lot, but you can't price the tickets too high because then no one would buy them,” said one of them, adding that the NH7 Weekender also skipped Bengaluru in 2016.

Adrian Mackay, Marketing Manager, Windmills Craftworks, says, “We have seen some of the biggest names, including Deep Purple, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi, perform here. So in that sense, there has been a decline in the number of big artists being brought down here to perform. But the issues in organising big concerts is of the cost, getting licences, adhering to deadlines and generating revenue.” He said that artistes have made way for DJs and Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

Small gigs rock

Guru Somayaji, COO, CounterCulture said there was an overall shift in the way such events are held. “The volume of international performers coming in has not reduced. But the format has shifted from having 10,000 people to limiting it to around 2,000. In a city like Bengaluru, the logistics involved, including traffic, is the main factor,” he said.

However, more intimate dedicated live music platforms have been having a steady run.

Arati Rao of BFlat, which has been a popular platform for artistes to showcase independent and original music, said they never have to deal with a lack of footfalls. With no sponsors to back them, these spaces have an entry charge for those who wish to enjoy live music.

“There are times when people come in without knowing who is playing while some ask if they can check it out before actually paying. We don’t advertise. We get our audience through word-of-mouth. Social media too has helped to a great extent,” she said.