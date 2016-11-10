Sidda shifted to kraal

After a day-long operation, Sidda, the injured tusker at Manchanabele Dam, was shifted early on Thursday morning to its new home: a kraal constructed by personnel of the Madras Engineering Group and Centre.

The mammoth operation had started on Wednesday morning. The process of lifting the recumbent wild tusker to a kraal a few meters away proved to be particularly challenging. Initially, after a few minutes of trying to lift the elephant - through a harness and crane - the team had to relent as the stress and strains took its toll on the groaning elephant. The tusker was given a few hours of rest, and by late afternoon, another attempt underway.

It was only in the dead of the night, when the cool winds calmed Sidda, that over 40 personnel from MEG, and others from forest department and NGOs managed to lift Sidda and strap him into the kraal around 1.30 a.m. The 15-feet-high structure allows Sidda to either stand up or lie down, while also allowing for better administering of medicines and nutrition.

“It took some time as it is a wild elephant, and was not comfortable when we tried to lift it. Officials stayed till 3.30 a.m. to ensure that it is not comfortable in the kraal. Sidda is so far responding well,” said Range Forest Officer A.L. Dalesh.