Sidda shifted into kraal

After a daylong operation, Sidda, the injured tusker at Manchanabele reservoir, was shifted early on Thursday morning to its new home — a kraal constructed by the Madras Engineer Group and Centre team.

The mammoth operation had started on Wednesday morning. At first, using a harness and crane only increased the stress on it. The tusker was given a few hours of rest, and by late afternoon, another attempt was made. Only at night, over 40 personnel from the MEG, the Forest Department, and NGOs managed to strap him into the kraal.