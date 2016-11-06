Shantinagar residents get brown water in tap

Bengaluru: When Shantinagar resident Renuka Prasad turned on the tap in his home a week ago, he found the water coming out was brown in colour.

"For the past one week, the water is discoloured, and it stinks. We have had problems of water contamination in Shantinagar ward for the last one-and-a-half years," said Mr. Prasad, who lives on Basappa Road in Shanthinagar and is the president of Shantinagar Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), adding that the problem of sewage mixing with drinking water due to corroded pipelines is not new to the area.

Their only source of drinking water has been private water tankers, which costs Rs. 1,000 per load, he said during an interaction with Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George and officials from various civic agencies and the police, on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad said that every time the problem occurred, officials made stop-gap arrangement to fix it. "They either plug the leak or flush out the water till clean water appears in the tanks. But in a few months, contamination happens again," he said.

Satish Kumar, Additional Chief Engineer, acknowledged that the problem happens near Akkithimanahalli. "There is a proposal to replace sanitary pipelines in the area," he said.

Mr. George said that many pipelines in the central business district were laid several decades ago. “A proper study should be carried out. If corroded pipelines are the cause of contamination, they need to be replaced," he said.

Residents air grievances at public interaction

Residents of Bengaluru East Zone got a chance to make themselves heard during an interaction with Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George and civic officials, including the Mayor G. Padmavathi and Deputy Mayor M. Anand, at St Joseph’s Indian High School on Vittal Mallya Road on Saturday.

Explaining the need for such a programme, Mayor G. Padmavathi said that a strong three-tier network of politicians, bureaucrats and the public can make Bengaluru one of the best cities in the country.

Many residents sough more transparency in allotment of civic. They suggested that the BBMP put up the information on its website so residents could know who the contractors are and the expected time of delivery.

Sunitha of Shanthala Nagar Ward complained of noise pollution and drunken brawls due to the pubs and restaurants around Vittal Mallya Road. "I don't know if they are given permission, but these pubs blare music till 1.30 a.m. Drunken brawls are common. On Friday, someone was hit on the head. A few days ago, someone got stabbed," she said. Officials promised to keep a check on these places.

Another resident said that despite the ward succeeding in 90 per cent waste segregation, their efforts went to waste as there is no Dry Waste Collection Centre in the ward. "What is the point of us segregating waste if it gets mixed when it passes into the hands of pourakarmikas," he asked. Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, promised that one would be set up in the ward very soon.

Issues raised

Lack of dry waste collection centres

Desilting of storm water drains

Noise pollution due to restaurants, pubs

Lack of transparency in PWD work

Building violations

Encroachment of footpaths

Garbage dumped in vacant sites

Animal Birth Control programme