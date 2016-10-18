Seven-year jail term for rape accused

The First Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced Gangaraju (23), a rape accused, to seven years imprisonment and Rs. 5000 fine.

Gangaraju, a resident of Rascheravu in Bagepalli in Chickballapur district, has been accused of raping a minor girl.

The accused took a 16-year-old girl when she was alone at home and promised to marry her in Kadiri, Andhra Pradesh, on October 7, 2014.

The parents filed a missing complaint the next day and the police traced both Gangaraju and the girl on October 20 the same year.

The police handed over the girl to the parents and arrested the accused.

Circle Inspector of Police Vasanth had submitted the final report to the court in the case.