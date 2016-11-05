Secrets from a scarecrow

1/7

An exhibition showcasing stories through scarecrows made from hay, old cloth and waste material. These figures embody experiences of gender, sexuality, migration, love, desire and violence that people have observed in public spaces. Venue: Venkatappa Art Gallery. Photo : V Sreenivasa Murthy

