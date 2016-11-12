School van driver suffers cardiac arrest, constable rushes to help

A traffic constable attached to High Grounds Police Station saved the life of the driver of a van who suffered a cardiac arrest while ferrying schoolchildren on Wednesday morning.

Around 7.45 a.m., constable Kumar C. (43) was on duty near Windsor Manor junction when a car screeched to a halt nearby. “A woman started screaming frantically for help. Six children inside were crying. I noticed that the driver was sweating heavily and gasping for help while holding his chest,” Kumar told The Hindu .

Kumar realised that the driver was experiencing some kind of heart problem. He urged the woman and the children to disembark from the van, pushed the driver on to the passenger seat and drove to Mallige Hospital nearby. He briefed the hospital staff. The driver, Prakash (55), received timely help and is recuperating in the ICU. Kumar used Prakash’s phone to contact his family and waited till they reached the hospital. His quick thinking and action saved Prakash’s life.

“The doctors told me that Prakash could have been in serious danger had there been further delay,” said Kumar. “Though I have a driving licence, I don’t own a car. I do not have much practise driving in Bengaluru,” he added.