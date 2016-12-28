School owner arrested on molestation charge

The Sampigehalli police on Wednesday arrested the owner of a private school in Thanisandra on the charge of sexually assaulting seven primary class students of his school over the past few months.

According to a police source, the school owner, Hussain, was arrested based on a complaint from one of the girl students.

He has been booked under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

“For the past three months, the school had been holding special classes for students of classes 5, 6 and 7. But last week, some girls told their parents that they won’t go for the classes and complained about Hussain sexually assaulting them a few times,” said a police inspector.

Block Education Officer-South 4, Ramesh S.M., said there was a protest at the school. Several parents complained that Hussain had sexually harassed students, he said.