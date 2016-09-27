School by parents: Appeal for land

A group of enthusiastic parents, who earlier this year had decided to start their own not-for-profit school near Whitefield, have appealed to land owners who intend to donate or sell their land.

The parents got together after they were tired of fighting with private schools over ‘exorbitant’ fee hikes and are planning to start a community school for parents, by parents and of parents. The announcement was made on a social networking site where the parents appealed to land owners who would like to support their initiative. They said that the audited accounts would be made available to all stakeholders.

The group comprises 45 members, including lawyers, software engineers and heads of corporate companies. They are hoping to open the school for the 2017-2018 academic year.

“We want to run a school without a profit model and prove that a private school, too, can be transparent. We want to take polls from parents and actively involve them in the decision-making,” said Abhilash Matlapudi, a software engineer and one among those who began the initiative. Volunteers have visited several schools as part of their research and have so far had 15 meetings to discuss the logistics of running a school.