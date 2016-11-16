School bus rams into vehicles in parking lot

A school bus ploughed into a number of vehicles that were parked at a private parking lot near Guttadahalli Main Road in Basavanagudi on Tuesday morning.

Two cars and six motorcycles were damaged. Fortunately, there were no children aboard the bus. A few passers-by had a narrow escape after they jumped to safety when they saw the bus hurtling towards them.

The bus driver, identified as Bore Gowda, was returning home after dropping children at the school. He told the police that the mishap was owing to brake failure. The police have seized the bus. They also subjected the driver to an alcometer test and found that he was not drunk.

