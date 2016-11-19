Sand-up, please

The fleeting, hypnotic vertigo induced by a receding wave; salt water tickling your ankles and the fine sand getting between your toes – are some of the good-for-the-soul beach musings of sand running. Besides the feel-good factor, it can also help you better your running.

We list out a few.

Resistance training

The uneven, moving sand under your feet trains you for better overall balance and ankle stability in the long term, by offering resistance.

However, it may mean a few minor ankle and foot muscle injuries, especially if one is not used to walking barefoot on sand. If you are new to sand running, start by keeping a tight reign on your pace and the distances short. Your leg muscles will adjust to the new terrain, get stronger and you will instinctively know when they are ready to ‘do more’.

Cross training

The mechanics of running on sand are very different from running on the road. You can use your leg muscles differently. This is an excellent cross training, even though technically, you are still running.

Form correction

When you run on wet sand, you can retrace your steps and do some detective work on your symmetry, such as – footprints (are both footprints identical?, footfall (heel strike or toe strike?) and weight-age (slamming or flying?). Comparing your footprints to an experienced running buddy can be an eye-opener. Try it!

Barefoot or with shoes?

The maximum benefit of sand running is derived training barefoot, but safety and injury prevention must always be a priority. Find a clean beach to run barefoot. Chennai beaches are getting cleaner by the day, thanks to awareness and clean-up drives.

Yet, it can be riddled with broken glass, excreta of several not-so-exotic species and debris. Wear shoes if you must, but do know that they get very sandy.

When you are done with your run, try a workout which includes a few stretches.

The sand moves under you and cushions your muscles and is the ideal place for you to try that headstand or Matsyasana without the fear of injuring yourself from a fall.

Even though we live, work and train in Chennai, rare is the runner who trains on sand. For your next run, why not try and get your feet sandy and soak in the physical and therapeutic benefits of sand running?

About Chennai Runners

Chennai Runners are a massive group of enthusiastic runners in the city, with 16 neighbourhood chapters. With four solid years of full marathon organisation under their belt, the Chennai Runners hope for a future where India hosts the 7th WMM in the series. But before all that, they have a simple message to get you off the couch – join them tomorrow at a chapter near your home, why don’t you? Website: www.chennairunners.com, FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/chennairunners/