SBM head cashier commits suicide

Bengaluru:A 57-year-old head cashier of Currency Management Branch, State Bank of Mysore, Avenue Road, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his house in Vivek Nagar on Wednesday morning.

According to his family member, G.Raviraj (57), lived with his wife Revathi and two children, in a two storied hourse in Vannarpet, Vivek Nagar. On Wednesday morning, Raviraj went for his morning work wearing a track pant and t-shirt and then directly went into the study room on the first floor.

“Usually he never goes into the study room. When he did not return from the walk for a long time, his wife checked all the rooms and found him hanging from the fan in the study room. He was rushed to St. Philomena Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was then shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital for post-mortem,” said the victim’s brother G. Gopalraj.

Gopalraj said that the family was aware of some enquiry against Raviraj, but did not have details. Raviraj has been working with SBM since 1978. “He joined as a clerk and then worked his way up the ladder. Throughout his career, he did not even earn a bad name. We are really shocked,” he said.

Meanwhile sources from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that they had initiated a preliminary inquiry against Raviraj for misappropriation of Rs. 20 lakh in Rs. 2000 denomination notes.

Sources in CBI said that Raviraj was in-charge of transferring currency to other branches. Recently, he had taken a cache of new currency to deposit in the Basavaraja Market Branch of the bank in Chickpet. However, Raviraj did not deposit Rs. 40 lakh of new currency at the Basavaraja Market Branch and redeposited it in the Currency Management Branch, where he was the head cashier.

However, of the Rs. 40 lakh new currency that he redeposited at his branch, Raviraj deposited Rs. 20 lakh in demonetised Rs. 500 notes, siphoning off Rs. 20 lakh worth Rs. 2000 notes without any documentation. Tipped-off, CBI had launched a preliminary probe into the case, which is now suspected to have led him to take the extreme step.

The Vivek Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

