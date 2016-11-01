S.L. Khoday passes away

Industrialist Srihari L Khoday (77) breathed his last at a private hospital in the city on Monday night. He was also known for his long association with films and politics. He was hospitalised for over a month and breathed his last at 8.30 pm on Monday.

Mr. Khoday was the vice-chairman and Managing Director of Khoday India Limited, the public listed company of the Khoday Group, an over 100-year-old group with diverse interests, including alcoholic beverages like Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), construction and engineering.

Khoday India and United Breweries, both from Bengaluru, accounted for most of the State’s famed liquor industry.

Khoday India had recently been on an expansion drive exporting their brands to Europe and Canada.

Srihari Khoday was a multifaceted personality, who produced films, wrote poetry and also dabbled in politics. He was known to be a patron of arts and produced four Kannada films, three of them award winners, all directed by noted film maker T.S. Nagabharana. His last film as a producer ‘Allama’, also directed by T.S. Nagabharana, is yet to be released.