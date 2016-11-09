Rush at ATMs

ATMs across the city saw long queues of anxious people late Tuesday evening hurrying to withdraw cash ahead of the closure of banks and ATMs on Wednesday and on Thursday. Many were seen desperately trying to withdraw notes of Rs. 100 denomination. Among them were people who had travel plans for Wednesday or Thursday.
Some ATMs ran out of cash by evening. Those at the rear of the long queues were adopting the art of persuasion. “I was among the first few in the queue. People at the back were pleading with those in front to make fewer withdrawals (of Rs. 400) so they could be spared some Rs. 100 notes,” said Pradeep N., who was at an ATM in Chandra Layout.
