Rs. 107 cr. released for Bengaluru School of Economics

The State government has released Rs. 107 crore for establishing a world-class Bengaluru School of Economics, which will commence functioning from the next academic year (2017-18).

Construction of buildings, faculty recruitment, drafting of courses for undergraduate and post-graduate courses would begin soon after the State Cabinet approved the proposal, Minister for Higher Education Basavaraja Rayareddy told presspersons here on Saturday.

Courses would be drafted on the lines of Delhi School of Economics and other reputed institutes of economics in the country, he said.

The State government has decided to set up the institute on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary.

The School of Economics would be established on 50 acres belonging to the Bangalore University. It would be located opposite to the National Law School of India University, Nagarabhavi, in the city.