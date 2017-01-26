Revenue inspector’s suicide: BBMP councillor among 4 booked on abetment charge

A BBMP councillor was among the four booked on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of revenue inspector Srinivas.

Sunkenahalli ward councillor D.N. Ramesh and three others were named in the FIR filed by the Hanumanthnagar police after their names were mentioned in the inspector’s suicide note.

On January 16 night, Srinivas committed suicide at his home in Srinagar. Though the reason was not known then, over 300 BBMP employees of the Revenue Department had staged a protest alleging that he was driven to suicide because of harassment. Family members had also complained to the police that he was upset over the councillor and a few others who were responsible for his frequent transfers at work.

On Tuesday, Srinivas’s daughter found a two-page handwritten note in the scooter where he had named the councillor and three others, prompting the police to register an FIR. “We will be sending the death note along with segment samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory for handwriting verification, and once we get a report on that, we will proceed with the next course of action,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Sharanappa S.D.