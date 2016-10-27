Revamp to help improve policing

The proposed restructuring of police stations in the city will not help even the distribution of the work force, but also help reduce the burden on overworked police personnel.

A senior police officer said that Bengaluru has over 100 police stations, many of which have a vast jurisdiction with minimal staff.

On the other hand, there are also several police stations with small jurisdictions, but with the same personnel strength as the bigger stations. For instance, the Madiwala police station in the city, which is considered as one of the biggest in terms of geographical area, has around 79 police personnel for a population of around 4 lakh.

The city police then set up an outpost in Bommanahalli, which officially became police station from March this year, reducing the jurisdiction of Madiwala police to half of its size.

However, despite this arrangement the Madiwala police are struggling to maintain law and order given the area’s floating population as it is a gateway to Hosur.

On the other hand, the City Market police station with a 2-kilometre jurisdiction radius has around 45 personnel. City Market is sandwiched between JJ Nagar, Chickpete, Cottonpete and Kalasipalya police stations, all of which have small jurisdictions.

