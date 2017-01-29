Bengaluru

Residents to install CCTV cameras to catch undergarments thief

Residents of Timber Yard Layout and its neighbourhood have been flummoxed after a series of thefts of undergarments put out on the clothesline on the terrace and balconies.

They said other articles lying on the terraces and balconies would remain untouched.

“Initially, we ignored the thefts. But in the last one week, four cases were reported from the neighbourhood where only undergarments, especially those of women, were stolen,” a resident said.

The residents have now all together stopped putting out clothes to dry on terraces. Though they have not filed a police complaint, the residents have decided to install CCTV cameras in the hope of catching the thief.

“We have not received any complaint in this regard, but patrolling will be intensified in such areas to check on such incidents,” a senior officer of Byatarayanapura Police Station said.

In April 2015, alert residents of an apartment complex in Jayanagar caught Sunil of Pragatipura who was allegedly stealing women’s undergarments. He was then handed over to the police.

