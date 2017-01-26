Reporters’ diary

Special briefing

Some officials in charge of departments handling complex issues understand the need to make their speeches simple and easy to understand for mediapersons. Most choose to leave it to the reporter to make sense of terminologies, assuming that the he/she would be aware of most of them because they cover the beat regularly. However, at a recent workshop on demonetisation, an Income Tax officer explaining the nuances of online filing of reports for a gathering of bankers, took the time to get off dais after his speech, led the reporters aside and explained the procedures once more before returning to the workshop. “If he had not done that, we would have had to sit through an hourlong workshop to understand the details,” a happy reporter quipped.

Trump and bad predictions

Donald Trump and the disastrous predictions made by newspapers in the West featured at an environment conference in Bengaluru. One of the keynote speakers known for his “green” business solutions said a well-known digital media outlet had named him “The Steve Jobs of Sustainability” in one of their articles. “It also gave Trump a 2% chance of victory, so let’s not take them too seriously,” he told the audience with a straight face. After asking the organisers to banish all the plastic bottles at the venue, he offered anyone in the audience an open patent to manufacture a plastic bottle that made efficient use of space through interlocking nodes that clicked together, reducing the need for packaging.

Avinash Bhatt

Cinthya Anand