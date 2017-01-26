Reporters’ diary

Some officials in charge of departments handling complex issues understand the need to make their speeches simple and easy to understand for mediapersons. Most choose to leave it to the reporter to make sense of terminologies, assuming that the he/she would be aware of most of them because they cover the beat regularly. However, at a recent workshop on demonetisation, an Income Tax officer explaining the nuances of online filing of reports for a gathering of bankers, took the time to get off dais after his speech, led the reporters aside and explained the procedures once more before returning to the workshop. “If he had not done that, we would have had to sit through an hourlong workshop to understand the details,” a happy reporter quipped.
Donald Trump and the disastrous predictions made by newspapers in the West featured at an environment conference in Bengaluru. One of the keynote speakers known for his “green” business solutions said a well-known digital media outlet had named him “The Steve Jobs of Sustainability” in one of their articles. “It also gave Trump a 2% chance of victory, so let’s not take them too seriously,” he told the audience with a straight face. After asking the organisers to banish all the plastic bottles at the venue, he offered anyone in the audience an open patent to manufacture a plastic bottle that made efficient use of space through interlocking nodes that clicked together, reducing the need for packaging.
Avinash Bhatt
Cinthya Anand
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor