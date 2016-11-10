Rent of Rs. 12,000 a month for JD(S) office

The State Cabinet has allotted 40,410 sq.ft of land belonging to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to the Janata Dal (Secular) to construct its head office in Bengaluru.

The land is located on Platform Road in Seshadripuram near Krishna Flour Mills, and it falls in ward No. 95. The land has been granted on a 33-year lease period for a monthly rent of Rs. 12,000. This comes into retrospective effect from March 3, 2010. JD(S) national president and the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the new party office in March 2015.

KPSC interview board

There is no gender or caste reservation in the constitution of the interview board of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which will conduct interviews for recruiting candidates for gazetted posts in the State government.

A meeting of the State Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday decided to limit the number of interview board members to four. Earlier, there were five members. Addressing presspersons on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said two members of the KPSC and two experts from outside/retired professors of universities would be in the interview panel. Members would be selected purely on merit and not on gender or caste considerations, he said.