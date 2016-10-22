Relief to 45 property owners in Ideal Homes Layout

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed authorities not to dispossess around 45 owners of their properties in Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Justice Abdul S. Nazeer passed the interim order on a batch of petitions filed by M.C. Balamurali and 44 others, who have questioned the September 28, 2016 notice issued by the district administration.

The district administration had asked the petitioners to produce documents to establish their right over the properties while claiming that the land (which are classified as B kharab land) actually belongs to the government and the petitioners had encroached upon them.

Eviction notice

The notice had cautioned that they would be evicted if they fail to establish their ownership over the properties.

The petitioners claimed that the sites in the layout were released their favour through the Bangalore Development Authority several decades ago.

The court has adjourned further hearing while asking authorities to file their statements.