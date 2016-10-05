RTO unearths tax scam, seizes five school buses

Transport Department officials on Tuesday unearthed a tax scam and seized five buses belonging to a private educational institution for various permit violations.

During a drive, a special squad discovered that the buses were registered to different educational institutions and were being used by one school. Some buses were also registered falsely to be belonging to an educational institution to pay lower tax.

“The vehicles were paying higher tax earlier as they were registered as public service vehicles (PSVs). However, they were later registered as educational institution buses (EIBs) to reduce the tax. This was done to evade tax,” said Gnanendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Transport.

Other violations discovered include a scam in which vehicles that are more than 15 year old, which cannot be used as EIBs, were sold to be used as PSVs, but the sale was not recorded with the regional transport office (RTO). The new owners used these vehicles and continued to pay the reduced tax, officials said.

Vehicles with falsified documents and forged challans were also checked and seized during Tuesday’s drive during which 92 cases were booked and 15 vehicles seized, a statement from the Transport Department said.

Till September this year, around 22 EIBs have been seized by the department for various tax, permit, and safety violations.