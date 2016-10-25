RTI activists stage protest, want Lokayukta appointed

Demanding appointment of a Lokayukta, a group of RTI activists staged a protest in front of the Lokayukta office entrance here today, and raised a slogan “Save Lokayukta.”

They tried to block the office entrance following which the police detained them.

The protesters accused the government of destroying the Lokayukta establishment systematically by not appointing a Lokayukta since one-and-a-half years. Though the institution is being manned by two Upa Lokayuktas, it’s not functioning accordingly, they added.