RSS member murder: Prohibition orders clamped in Shivajinagar

A day after the murder of RSS member Rudresh R. on Kamaraj Road, members of Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and affiliated organisations took out a procession from Kamaraj Road to the Commissioner's office through busy areas of the central business district including Commercial Street, Shivajinagar and Queens Circle. BJP leaders have demanded an impartial and quick investigation of the case.

BJP leaders R. Ashoka, MPs Shobha Karandlaje and P.C. Mohan and others met the police commissioner and demanded that the culprits be arrested by Monday midnight. Meanwhile, the family of the victim have not allowed a postmortem until the assailants are arrested.

Security was tightened in and around Shivajinagar area in anticipation of protest, as well as the report of the Cauvery Technical team to the Supreme Court. Six Rapid Action Force platoons, two of the Sashastra Seema Bal, one of the Central Industrial Security Force; apart from 30 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police and 20 of the City Armed Reserve have been deployed. Most shops on Commercial Street and the surrounding areas remained closed.

Traffic movement came to a standstill on Airport Road and Infantry Road as a result of the procession and diversion enforced on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, prohibition orders have been imposed between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. in Commercial Street, Bharathinagar, Pulikeshinagar and Shivajinagar police station limits, said the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner N.S. Meghrikh. The order prohibit assembly of five or more persons.

Bus service was also affected, only a few buses were spotted at the busy Shivajinagar Bus Stand.

Police have said the investigation are on and that officials were pursuing multiple leads.