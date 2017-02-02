Purse of CBI staff stolen from her car

An unidentified man stole the purse belonging to a clerical staff of the Central Bureau of Investigation by breaking open the window of his car, which was parked outside the office on Bellary Road on January 26.
The owner of the purse Chaitra Raghunathan, who works as steno in the CBI office, had parked her car outside the office and has gone inside to attend the Republic Day programme.
He returned few hours later to find the front side of the window of the car open and the purse, which he had kept on the front seat, missing. The purse contained her ID card, credit and debit cards along with some money.
The Sanjay Nagar police have taken up a case and are investigating. There was no CCTV coverage outside the CBI office, however, we are trying to locate the thief, a senior police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor