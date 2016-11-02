Public transport the way forward for city’s traffic

With more than 64 lakh registered vehicles in Bengaluru, over and above the floating numbers that enter and exit the city every day, traffic has become more than a minor inconvenience. For lakhs of office-goers, traffic snarls have become a big part of their lives.

“On weekends, the traffic is so bad that we choose not to go out at all. Gone are the days when you could go for a drive on the weekend around the city. Going out on a holiday means dealing with the traffic, struggling to find parking space, and spending a good two hours on the road even if you take a cab,” says Sandeep Basu, who works in Whitefield.

While there have been several steps suggested to discourage owners from taking their vehicles out every day, most of them are measures that the government is not prepared to take. For example, the idea of a congestion charge has been mooted and dismissed several times by successive governments as the situation worsened over the years.

Most experts do agree that public transport is the only way forward for a city, which seems hurtling towards a meltdown in the next few years if the situation continues unchecked. Consider this: in 2005, there were 22 lakh vehicles on the city roads. In 2011, there were 42 lakh and according to conservative estimates, there will be close to 70 lakh registered vehicles by next year.

“There are 1.6 crore trips every day in the city, out of which around 54 lakh is taken care of by the BMTC and Metro. This still leaves around 1 crore trips for which people take out their own vehicles. We need public transportation expansion at a very rapid pace to be able to cope with the rising numbers. At least 50 km of Metro lines should be made operational in a year to cater to these 1 crore trips,” said R. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic)

But this seems highly unrealistic as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation is yet to commission the entire 42 km of Phase I. Even Phase II, targeted for completion in 2020, will add 72.1 km to the Metro network.

Traffic control methods aplenty

Congestion tax, as adopted in cities like London, might not be an option that the government is prepared to consider yet, but there are other forms of taxes that seek to discourage people from owning or maintaining vehicles. The problem is, these are not always successful, experts say.

The recent hike in towing rates can be viewed as an indirect means of traffic control. “We have seen a reduction in traffic blocks in the city’s central areas after the towing fines were increased. Around 100 vehicles are towed everyday in these areas and now people do not leave their cars parked in places where traffic is affected,” Mr. Hithendra said.

Additionally, other methods like a hike in fuel rates or parking charges, which would increase the cost of operating vehicles could also be considered. However, with a city that has a majority of two-wheelers, this would not create much of an impact.

“If parking costs and fuel charges are hiked, people would not view it as something that makes them stop riding or driving. With people’s purchasing power increasing, these measures would have less effect,” said Ramegowda, former Transport Commissioner, Karnataka.

The only way out seems to be a massive investment in public transport. “Ways to discourage long distance travel within the city by private vehicles as well as means to increase the average speed of traffic must be looked at,” Mr. Ramegowda said.

With a fleet of around 6,400 buses, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) ferries close to 52 lakh passengers in a day. However, in the past two years, the number of buses has only decreased as old vehicles are scrapped without replacement. The only support given to the corporation has been through an interest subvention, which would help it purchase 1,000 buses but this is simply not enough, according to experts.