Priest held on sexual assault charge

The Indira Nagar police have arrested a 54-year-old priest for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The arrested man has been identified as Shivakumar, a resident of Thippasandra, and the priest of a temple in the same locality where he lives with his wife and two children.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place around 6.15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The girl, who lives with her mother, was playing at home when the suspect took her to his house under the pretext of offering sweets, and sexually assaulted her,” said a senior police officer.

Later in the evening, the girl returned home in tears. She told her mother what had happened.

The woman filed a complaint with the local police before taking her daughter to a hospital.

The Indira Nagar police have arrested Shivakumar under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We are waiting for the medical examination reports,” said a police officer.

Shivakumar has been remanded to judicial custody.