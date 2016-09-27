Priest held on charge of abetting genital mutilation of teenager

The Pulikeshinagar police on Monday morning arrested a 62-year-old priest who allegedly had a hand in the abduction and genital mutilation of an 18-year-old boy. The accused, Tulasiappan, is a resident of Pulikeshinagar and a priest at Mariamma temple. He was arrested by a team near Bharthi Nagar police station.

According to investigators, the boy would visit the temple regularly. “Over a period of two years, Tulasiappan brainwashed him and convinced him to become a transgender,” said a police officer. “Though the suspect maintained that he didn’t force the victim, the complainant claimed that he had been abducted and forcibly kept under house arrest for 11 days before being mutilated. The police nabbed Tulasiappan on Monday morning from Coles Park,” the officer added.

The priest has been booked under Sections 367 (kidnapping), 420 (cheating), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 & 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code.