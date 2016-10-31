Prevalence of mental disorders is 11.6 per cent in State

About 11.6 per cent of the State’s general population aged above 13 suffers from various mental disorders and a majority of them are from rural areas.

Depression is a leading problem in Karnataka, closely followed by alcohol use disorder. One in every 30 people suffers from either depression or alcohol dependency. These are some of the findings extrapolated for the State, on the basis of a pilot study done by NIMHANS in Kolar district to estimate the prevalence of different mental health problems in the district.

Undertaken during the period January to November 2014 on a sample of 3,190 individuals (13 years and above), the pilot study was done in Kolar as the Public Health Observatory of the Centre for Public Health in NIMHANS is located there. The study was aimed at examining the feasibility of conducting the national mental health survey.

G. Gururaj, professor and head of the Department of Epidemiology in NIMHANS who led the study, said data collection was done across 50 clusters (villages and urban wards) of the district which provided a crude prevalence of 7.5 per cent for all mental disorders. “Although the pilot study was done in one district, the results were scientifically extrapolated for the State. The lessons learnt and experience gained helped in developing the national mental health survey technology,” said Dr. Gururaj.

Pointing out that the prevalence was more in rural areas in the district, unlike the findings in the national survey, Dr. Gururaj said the extent of common mental disorders was more prevalent compared to severe mental disorders. This is similar to the findings in the national survey. While eight per cent of the surveyed population was found to be suffering from common mental disorders, two per cent had severe mental disorders, he said, adding that despite this disturbing trend, the treatment gap was nearly 80 per cent.

While, there was no significant difference in the overall gender-related morbidity, rates were greater in adult females (25 to 59 age group). The prevalence was found to be 7.6 per cent in the elderly and 3 per cent in children. There was a marked difference between the urban (5.8 per cent) and rural (7 per cent) distribution particularly among those aged above 60 years, he added.

Main findings

People in rural areas more affected

One in every 30 people suffering from depression, alcohol dependency

Nearly 70 per cent of the affected population have not received any treatment