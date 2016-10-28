Prestige Group to take over upkeep of parks around Ulsoor Lake

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has entrusted the maintenance and upkeep of parks around Ulsoor Lake to a private real estate developer. The memorandum of understanding for the development of parks, Swami Vivekananda (Kensington) Park, and along Gangadhar Chetty Road for a period of three years was signed with the Prestige Group on Thursday.

In a release, Prestige Group said they would implement a conceptual plan for the beautification and conversion of the Ulsoor Lake premises into a vibrant public space.