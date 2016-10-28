Bengaluru

Prestige Group to take over upkeep of parks around Ulsoor Lake

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has entrusted the maintenance and upkeep of parks around Ulsoor Lake to a private real estate developer. The memorandum of understanding for the development of parks, Swami Vivekananda (Kensington) Park, and along Gangadhar Chetty Road for a period of three years was signed with the Prestige Group on Thursday.

In a release, Prestige Group said they would implement a conceptual plan for the beautification and conversion of the Ulsoor Lake premises into a vibrant public space.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 29, 2020 2:34:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Prestige-Group-to-take-over-upkeep-of-parks-around-Ulsoor-Lake/article16083817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY