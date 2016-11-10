Pramila Jayapal has a close city-connect

It was a day of celebration for a proud couple in the city as their daughter, who left for the U.S. at the age of 16 to pursue her education, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives after she won the Washington State Senate seat.

Pramila Jayapal, a candidate endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders, ran from the seventh Congressional District of Washington State, including Seattle, and won. Pramila, who hails from Kerala, is a frequent visitor to the city as her parents stay here.

Her mother, Maya Jayapal (76), is a well-known writer and counsellor, who is the author of Bangalore:Roots and Beyond .

A teacher and columnist, who has a deep love for the city, Ms. Maya Jayapal has authored another book on the city as well.

She and her husband have been in Bengaluru since 1993. Speaking about her daughter’s entry into the U.S. legislature, she said, “We were a little surprised by her decision to contest, but we always had faith in her dedication. When I heard the news of her win, I was over the moon,” the proud mother said.

Speaking about her childhood, her mother said that both Pramila and elder sister Suseela had studied at the Jakarta International school when they were posted there.

“We stayed in Bengaluru for 10 years after my marriage and then moved to Jakarta and then Singapore where we stayed for 24 years before returning here,” Ms. Maya Jayapal, who is a graduate of Mount Carmel College in the city, said.

Suseela, who by training is a lawyer, currently lives in Portland, Oregon, but does not practise law actively. “It was a first for us as no one from our family has been in politics,” she said. “Her favourite place is Karavalli restaurant where she loves the appam and stew,” her mother said.

The family is looking forward to a reunion soon after the initial rush of the elections subsides.

“I did not get to speak to her for long on Wednesday; she had to give her victory speech. She sounded happy. I look forward to catching up with her soon,” she said.

