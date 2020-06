Power shutdown in many areas in city today

There will be no power supply from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday due to maintenance in the following areas.

HBR Layout, 4th Block, Hidayath Nagar, Kadugondanahally, Lingarajapuram, Yasin Nagar, Govindpura Main Road, Rashad Nagar, Thanisandra, Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar, Rajapalya, Hoody, Basavanagar, Ramagondanahally, Varthur, Gunjur, K.R. Puram, T.C. Palya, Bhattarahalli, A and B. Narayanapura, Kaggadasapura, C.V. Ramangar, East of NGEF Layout, Kasturinagar, Jai Bharath Nagar, Old Byappanahalli, Osborne Road, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, Cox Town, Buddha Vihar Road, Haynes Road, Pillanna Garden, Coles Road, Wheeler Road, Lazar Road, Davis Road, Kadugodi, Whitefield Channasandra, M.G. Road, Brunton Road, Kariyappa Park, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Ulsoor Road. Kasturba Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Church Street, Dickenson Road, Commercial Street, Dharmaraj Koil Street, Lady Curzon Road, Union Street and Infantry Road.