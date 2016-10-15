Power disruption

There will be no power supply between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday in some areas fed by NG Halli MUSS, arelease said.
The areas affected are Thigalarapalya, Balajinagar, Kalika Nagar, Vidyamana Nagar, Andrahalli, Nanda Gokula Layout, Chetana Circle, part of SLV Estate, Karihobanahalli, Indra Nagar, Siddartha Nagar, Gangondanahalli Main Road, Suprabhatha Nagar and surrounding areas, Thippenahalli, Doddabidarakallu, Suvarna Nagar, Maranna Badavane, Sapthagiri Layout, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Annapoorneshwari Layout, N.G.Halli, Peenya Industrial Area 2nd Phase, HMT Layout and surrounding areas.
