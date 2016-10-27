Bengaluru

Post RSS activist’s murder, police want camera in every commercial establishment

Bengaluru: Following the murder of RSS member Rudresh R. on Kamaraj Road in broad daylight, the police are planning to issue directions to all commercial establishments to install CCTV cameras in their premises.

Though the police obtained CCTV footage from a near-by medical shop, the images are not clear.

“We have asked the jurisdictional police officers to issue necessary directions to shops and other commercial establishments,” said a senior police officer. “People spend lakhs of rupees on the construction and decoration of their premises, but when it comes to security measures, their investment is often minimal."

Available evidence points to the involvement of local people in the murder, said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Satish Kumar and DCP (north east) P.S. Harsha, who are heading the investigation, briefed Police Commissioner N.S. Megharik about the progress of the probe.

“There are many angles to the murder, which are being followed based on the evidence gathered from the scene of the crime,” Mr. Megharik said.

