Pollution levels up from last Deepavali

BENGALURU: A multi-prong approach to coax Bengalureans into curbing the use of firecrackers this Deepavali appears to have been in vain. Pollution levels, more specifically the presence of particulate matter in the air, increased from last year’s level in two locations during the first two days of the festival. In one location, it exceeded the permissible level.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which has been using continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems at two locations and has manual monitoring stations at 13 locations in Bengaluru, released the available data on Monday.

The levels of PM10 (particulate matter) in the areas monitored by the City Railway Station system - categorised as a mixed urban area - was 126 µg/m3on Saturday and Sunday, higher than the permissible limit of 100 µg/m3. This was higher than the 117 µg/m3 for the same station during three days of Deepavali last year. However, it was lower than the particulate matter on normal days this October from 1 to 28 (131.2 µg/m3).

At the same time, the PM10 levels near the S.G. Halli station, a ‘residential area’, saw a sharp 77.5 per cent increase during the two festival days compared to the normal days, though they were within permissible limits (72.6 µg/m3 during Deepavali, compared to 40.9 µg/m3 during the rest of the month). This was higher than last year’s 69 µg/m3.

In fact, the S.G. Halli station saw a significant increase in the percentage of SO2 and NO2 levels compared to the normal day average this month (38.5 per cent and 20.2 per cent, respectively).

The rain factor

Though the three-day average for the entire Deepavali period is yet to be measured (data from the manual monitoring stations is awaited), KSPCB Chairman Lakshman pointed out that the lack of rain this festive season could be a major factor in pushing up the pollution levels. Last year’s observations had mentioned the decrease in PM10 levels in 11 locations as compared to the measurements recorded 2014 due to continuous showers dampening the possibility of bursting firecrackers.

Noise levels

According to observations in 10 locations during the two Deepavali days, the noise levels decreased during the day at five locations compared to normal days: Peenya, Yeshwantpur, Marathahalli, BTM Layout and R.V. College of Engineering (Mysuru Road).

On the other hand, an increase was noticed in Whitefield, Parisara Bhavan - Church Street, Nisarga Bhavan - S.G. Halli, Domlur and Indira Gandhi Child Care Institute.

At night, a decrease was noticed in Peenya, Yeshwantpur, BTM Layout and Whitefield while noise levels at the remaining six locations saw an increase.