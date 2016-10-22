Bengaluru

Political groups clash over shifting of roadside vendors in Magadi

Tension prevailed for sometime when two groups supporting local Janata Dal (Secular) and ruling Congress party clashed over shifting of roadside vegetable vendors in Magadi on Saturday.

The police resorted to canning to disperse the violent groups, fighting in the middle of the road.

According to the police, the Magadi Town municipal council for the past three days had been shifting roadside vendors near the market complex. The vendors were asked to set shop outside the KSRTC bus stand following a complaint filed by the Tahsildar.

The shifting was being done with the help of JD(s) leader Balakrishna and his supporters. However, when the vendors complained to council member Manju, his supporters began to shift the vendors back to the old place on Saturday.

Enraged by this, JD(s) supporters had heated arguments with the council member’s supporters, which later took an ugly turn. The mob ransacked the place and passers-by had to run helter-skelter to save themselves.

The Magadi police rushed to the spot. Additional platoons have been deployed to monitor the law and order and senior police officers are also camping in the area.

