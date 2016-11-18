Policeman beaten up by drunk men

A policeman was beaten up by four drunk men after he caught them drinking in a restricted area of Nandi Hills on Tuesday night.

Penchalaiah, a head constable attached to Nandi Giridhama police station, was on his way home from work when he saw a gang of four men sitting inside a parked car near the foothills close to the police station and drinking.

A heated argument followed during which the men reportedly assaulted Mr. Penchalaiah and tried to flee. Mr. Penchalaiah managed to alert his colleagues who rushed to the spot and detained the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Prashanth, Suresh, Naveen and Vinay. They have been been booked for assault and criminal intimidation and remanded in judicial custody.

Mr. Penchalaiah has been admitted to the Chickballapur Government Hospital.